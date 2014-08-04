Himesh Bhise Named CEO of Synacor

Cable industry vet Himesh Bhise has been appointed CEO of Web portal developer and TV Everywhere specialist Synacor, succeeding Ron Frankel, who announced in March he would be stepping down from the position he’s held since April 2001.

Bhise, who most recently led new services and platform for Comcast Cable, where he was key in the development of services such as Xfinity Streampix, apps and the MSO’s new prepaid services, will be tasked with leading Synacor back to growth. He was also responsible for building growth businesses while at Charter Communications, one of Synacor’s long-time partners, and at AOL’s Mobile division. He also served as a leader of McKinsey & Company’s telecom and M&A practice.

“I think there’s a real opportunity there for the company to grow,” Bhise said, when asked about what drew him to Buffalo, N.Y.-based Synacor. “When I look at the company today, I see a company that’s got a great portfolio of customers…and a really good reputation in the industry,” he added, noting that he’s also keen on the new products that Synacor has in the pipeline.

