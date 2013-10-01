Himes Named WGHP Greensboro GM

Jim Himes has been named president and general manager of WGHP Greensboro, Local TV's powerhouse Fox affiliate in DMA No. 46. He succeeds Karen Adams, who departed to run WJZY and WMYT in Charlotte.

Himes comes from WREG Memphis, where he was station manager since 2011 and general sales manager since 2007.

"Jim is one of a kind," says Local TV CEO Bobby Lawrence. "The enthusiasm and commitment he brings to this business is unrivaled. We'll certainly miss him in Memphis, but he's a great fit for WGHP. We couldn't be happier for him." Jim Clayton has been running WGHP on an interim basis for seventh months.

"Our family can't wait to join the Fox 8 family and make the Piedmont Triad our new home," said Himes. "WGHP is a vital part of the Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem community, and it is an honor to be selected as the next steward of their great tradition."

WREG Local Sales Manager Brett Schutt has been promoted to general sales manager.