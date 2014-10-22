Hillelson Departing NewBay Media TV Unit

Louis Hillelson, VP/group publisher of B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV, will leave his position on Oct. 24, the brands’ parent company, NewBay Media, announced Wednesday.

“Louis has been an important part of the Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News brands for nearly a decade,” said NewBay Media CEO Steve Palm. “He is a gracious, thoughtful, and respectful leader who has developed a wonderful team and has advanced our TV focused efforts considerably. I want to thank Louis for his years of service at NewBay and wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”

Palm will act as interim group publisher until the completion of a search for Hillelson’s replacement.

Hillelson has been in his current role since 2010, and first joined the B&C and Multichannel News team in 2005 as director of technology advertising.

“Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News are fantastic brands and I am honored to have been part of their storied history,” Hillelson said. “The sales and edit teams are among the best I have worked with, and I will look forward to seeing them continue the TV Sector’s growth and momentum, and wish them continued success in serving this vital, dynamic industry.”

NewBay’s leading portfolio serving TV and video professionals includes TV Technology, TV Broadcast Europe, Media Buyer & Planner and Video Edge, along with B&C, Multichannel News and Next TV. In 2014 alone, the company has acquired Ratings Intelligence, which provides daily TV ratings analysis, and launched six new TV-focused events, three awards programs, and enhanced marketing services capabilities.

On Nov. 12 and 13, NewBay will host NYC Television Week, an event comprised of four distinct conferences—The Content Show, Next TV NYC, Advanced Advertising, and The Business of Multiplatform TV—at the Affinia Manhattan. The conferences will feature industry-leading presenters, networking opportunities and special guests spanning the worlds of content creation, advertising and video technology.