'Hillbilly Handfishin'' Catches Biggest Premiere Ever for Animal Planet
Animal Planet's reality series Hillbilly Handfishin' premiered as the most-watched debut ever for
the network with 1.5M total viewers and a 1.0 household rating.
The series premiere also drew 737,000 viewers in the
18-49 demo and 697,000 in P25-54, as well as a 0.8 M25-54 rating.
The 12-part series follows city-dwellers as they head to
Oklahoma to learn firsthand from hand fisherman Skipper Bivins and Trent
Jackson about "noodling," the practice of catching catfish with their bare
hands.
It is produced by Half Yard Productions for Animal
Planet, with Sean Gallagher and Abby Greensfelder serving as executive
producers. Keith Hoffman executive produces for Animal Planet.
