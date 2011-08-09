'Hillbilly Handfishin'' Catches Biggest Premiere Ever for Animal Planet

Animal Planet's reality series Hillbilly Handfishin' premiered as the most-watched debut ever for

the network with 1.5M total viewers and a 1.0 household rating.

The series premiere also drew 737,000 viewers in the

18-49 demo and 697,000 in P25-54, as well as a 0.8 M25-54 rating.

The 12-part series follows city-dwellers as they head to

Oklahoma to learn firsthand from hand fisherman Skipper Bivins and Trent

Jackson about "noodling," the practice of catching catfish with their bare

hands.

It is produced by Half Yard Productions for Animal

Planet, with Sean Gallagher and Abby Greensfelder serving as executive

producers. Keith Hoffman executive produces for Animal Planet.