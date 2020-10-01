Hillary Clinton’s ‘The Woman’s Hour’ in Development on The CW

The CW is in development on the script for The Woman’s Hour, an anthology drama from Hillary Rodham Clinton, Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Television.

The first season will be based on Elaine Weiss’ book, The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, and will shed light on the battle to ratify the 19th Amendment, the 100th anniversary of which was commemorated in August 2020. Each season will celebrate those who changed history, The CW said.

Clinton and Weiss are executive producers with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television. Angelina Burnett is writer/executive producer/showrunner.

Rights for the book were optioned by Amblin Television, whose chairman is Steven Spielberg, in 2018.