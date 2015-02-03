Hill, Raftery to Call NCAA Final Four, Championship Games on Turner, CBS

Turner Sports and CBS Sports Tuesday announced that former pro basketball player Grant Hill and former college basketball coach Bill Raftery will call the NCAA Final Four and National Championship games on the networks this year. The two analysts will join the team of Jim Nantz and reporter Tracy Wolfson to call games together throughout the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

While Raftery is entering his 33rd year calling the NCAA Tournament, Hill, who joined the collective NCAA Tournament coverage last year as a studio analyst, makes his debut this year as a tournament game analyst. The two team up with Nantz and Wolfson for the first time to call the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 14, and championship game on Sunday, March 15, on CBS.

Raftery has served as a regular-season and NCAA Tournament game analyst since joining CBS Sports in 1983. He also has been a game analyst for radio coverage of the NCAA Final Four for the last 23 years and has been elected as a 2015 inductee for the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame. Hill, a two-time NCAA basketball champion at Duke University and member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame, joined Turner Sports in 2013 following a 19-year NBA career. He is a game and studio analyst for Turner Sports, as well as host of NBA TV’s weekly NBA Inside Stuff show.

