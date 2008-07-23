Highway Outside Buffalo Named After Russert

Tim Russert was honored Wednesday by the White House and Congress.

President George W. Bush signed into law S. 3145, which designated a portion of Route 20A in Orchard Park, N.Y., just outside of Buffalo, as the "Timothy J. Russert Highway." Russert was a famously proud Buffalonian and fan of the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, who play their home games in Orchard Park.

In honoring Russert, the bill listed his many accomplishments, then summed them up this way: "Tim Russert sat in the front seat of history, chronicling the political and societal events that have defined our time and serving as a trusted source of information and analysis for millions of Americans."

Russert, the former Meet the Press host and NBC Washington, D.C., bureau chief, died of a heart attack June 13.