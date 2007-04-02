High Stakes Poker Returns for Fourth Season on GSN
GSN announced that is will tape a fourth season of High Stakes Poker in Las Vegas in May. The no-limit game of Texas Hold 'em is the No. 1 rated show on the channel with men and adults 18-34.
The third season of the show featured 2006 World Series of Poker champion Jamie Gold and top player Phil Ivey and the season finale will air Monday, April 9 at 9PM. The fourth season will be filmed at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Vegas
