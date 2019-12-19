‘High Maintenance’ Returns to HBO Feb. 7

HBO comedy High Maintenance returns for season four Feb. 7. Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair created the show. There are nine new episodes.

Sinclair plays The Guy, a marijuana dealer.

“High Maintenance continues to paint a unique and loving portrait of New York City, exploring the often-messy interpersonal moments of everyday people who are looking for meaning, companionship and a little high to make it through the day,” said HBO.

This season finds The Guy traversing the city on his bicycle, having said goodbye to last season’s RV. With a new friend by his side, The Guy drops in on a range of customers whose disparate lives “reveal the human connection that we all seek,” according to HBO.

Guest stars include Ira Glass of This American Life, Nick Kroll, Rebecca Hall, Larry Owens and Calvin Leon Smith.

Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory executive produce.