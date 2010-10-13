HGTV Renews Two New Series
HGTV has ordered 39 more episodes of Selling New York and 13 more of The Outdoor Room with Jamie Durie.
Selling
New York, about dealing in high-end Manhattan real estate, debuted in
March from Forget Me Not Productions and JV Productions. The new flight of
episodes will debut in January.
New episodes for Outdoor Room, from Lynchpin Productions, will begin airing in
"early 2011."
The show follows landscape architect and
environmentalist Jamie Durie as he travels the country to spruce up
backyards.
