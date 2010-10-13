HGTV Renews Two New Series

HGTV has ordered 39 more episodes of Selling New York and 13 more of The Outdoor Room with Jamie Durie.

Selling

New York, about dealing in high-end Manhattan real estate, debuted in

March from Forget Me Not Productions and JV Productions. The new flight of

episodes will debut in January.

New episodes for Outdoor Room, from Lynchpin Productions, will begin airing in

"early 2011."

The show follows landscape architect and

environmentalist Jamie Durie as he travels the country to spruce up

backyards.