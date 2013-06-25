HGTV Renews 'Renovation Raiders'

HGTV has renewed Renovation

Raiders for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

Renovation Raiders

has averaged a 0.59 adults 25-43 rating since its premiere on May 30, ranking

as the network's third-highest rated program behind House Hunters and HGTV Star.

"We are pleased with the out-of-the-gate success of

Renovation Raiders," said Kathleen Finch, senior VP and GM of HGTV.

"Our viewers are captivated by the mission impossible, edge-of-your-seat

renovation projects, making it the perfect time to renew the series."