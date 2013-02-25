HGTV Renews 'Hawaii Life,' 'Scoring the Deal'

HGTV on Monday announced a pair of renewals as well as two

new series.

The network ordered second seasons of Hawaii Life and

Scoring the Deal. Hawaii Life follows real estate brokers

at Hawaii Life realty, while Scoring the Deal, which has drawn over nine

million to its first season, follows Jason Abrams, a real estate broker

for professional athletes.

HGTV has ordered 26 episodes of Love It or List It spinoff,

Love It or List It Too. Featuring former Bachelorette Jillian

Harris, the show will see Harris and real estate agent Todd Talbot competing

for homeowners' final decision to stay in their home or put it on the market.

The network has ordered 26 episodes premiering March 4.

Debuting March 1 is Auction Agent, which stars

Missouri State Auction Champ Christie Hatman as she travels to find items to

auction. HGTV ordered five episodes.