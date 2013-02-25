HGTV Renews 'Hawaii Life,' 'Scoring the Deal'
HGTV on Monday announced a pair of renewals as well as two
new series.
The network ordered second seasons of Hawaii Life and
Scoring the Deal. Hawaii Life follows real estate brokers
at Hawaii Life realty, while Scoring the Deal, which has drawn over nine
million to its first season, follows Jason Abrams, a real estate broker
for professional athletes.
HGTV has ordered 26 episodes of Love It or List It spinoff,
Love It or List It Too. Featuring former Bachelorette Jillian
Harris, the show will see Harris and real estate agent Todd Talbot competing
for homeowners' final decision to stay in their home or put it on the market.
The network has ordered 26 episodes premiering March 4.
Debuting March 1 is Auction Agent, which stars
Missouri State Auction Champ Christie Hatman as she travels to find items to
auction. HGTV ordered five episodes.
