HGTV Pulls ‘Flip It Forward’

HGTV has decided not to go ahead with a reality show featuring twin brothers David and Jason Benham after controversial anti-gay remarks attributed to the brothers surfaced this week.

The show, Flip It Forward, was to star the Benham brothers as real-estate experts looking to flip fixer-upper homes. But Tuesday the website rightwingwatch.org printed anti-gay remarks made by David Benham in 2012 during the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C. in which Benham decried “homosexuality and its agenda that is attacking the nation” as well as “demonic ideologies taking our universities and our public school systems.”

On Wednesday, HGTV released a statement saying only that “HGTV has not decided to move forward with the Benham Brothers’ series.”

