HGTV, ‘People’ Team Up on ‘Home Town Kickstart’

New renovation series Home Town Kickstart Presented by People (working title) will see HGTV stars, including Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria and Jasmine Roth, visit a half dozen American towns to help revitalize them. The show is slated to premiere on HGTV in spring 2022.

The stars will visit Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of Home Town and Home Town Takeover, are in the cast too.

The stars will lead three projects in each town: refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business an upgrade and reinvigorate a public space to enhance quality of life.

People Magazine will share the unique stories of each location and the locals.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel [Mississippi],” the Napiers. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The six towns were selected from thousands of submissions HGTV got for Home Town Takeover.

“People’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” said Dan Wakeford, editor in chief, People. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”

Dotdash has agreed to acquire People parent Meredith.

Home Town Kickstart Presented By People is produced by RTR Media.