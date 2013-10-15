HGTV Orders Three More Real Estate Series

HGTV has green lit three new series centered around the Real Estate market: Flip It to Win It, Rent or Buy and Fixer Upper.

In Flip It to Win It, expert flippers outbid each other for abandoned houses to renovate and resell, Rent or Buy follows first-time homeowners as they decide whether to rent or buy a particular property, and Fixer Upper pairs struggling buyers with real estate and remodeling experts to buy and restore dilapidated homes.

The network also ordered a 13-episode second season of the Flip or Flop, which follows novice flippers Tarek and Christina El Moussa as they try to turn a profit selling houses.

"We've learned that viewers want to see how real homeowners or experts handle riskier real estate investments," said Steven Lerner, senior VP, programming and production, HGTV and DIY Network. "For example, Flip or Flop attracted more than 9 million P25-54 and showed double-digit ratings growth over the Tuesday 11p time slot last year."