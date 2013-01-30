HGTV Orders More 'Island Hunters'
By MCN Staff
HGTV has ordered eight more episodes of Island Hunters.
The Scripps Networks Interactive outlet initially launched the show as two
half-hour specials about homebuyers looking for a slice of paradise on their
own private island. It greenlit the additional episodes after more than 2.3
million viewers ages 25-54 tuned in on New Year's Day, it said.
The eight additional half-hour episodes will air later this
year.
"With the improving housing market, we've seen renewed
interest in our high-end real estate fantasy programming," HGTV general manager
Kathleen Finch said in a release. "During cold winter months, our viewers dream
of sunshine, summertime and luxury living. With the excellent ratings the first
two episodes of Island Hunters received, it was an easy green light for
us."
Upcoming locations will include islands in the Bahamas, the
U.S. West Coast and even the Northeast, HGTV said.
