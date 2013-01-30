HGTV Orders More 'Island Hunters'

HGTV has ordered eight more episodes of Island Hunters.

The Scripps Networks Interactive outlet initially launched the show as two

half-hour specials about homebuyers looking for a slice of paradise on their

own private island. It greenlit the additional episodes after more than 2.3

million viewers ages 25-54 tuned in on New Year's Day, it said.

The eight additional half-hour episodes will air later this

year.

"With the improving housing market, we've seen renewed

interest in our high-end real estate fantasy programming," HGTV general manager

Kathleen Finch said in a release. "During cold winter months, our viewers dream

of sunshine, summertime and luxury living. With the excellent ratings the first

two episodes of Island Hunters received, it was an easy green light for

us."

Upcoming locations will include islands in the Bahamas, the

U.S. West Coast and even the Northeast, HGTV said.