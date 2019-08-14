HGTV Orders More ‘Christina on the Coast’

HGTV has ordered 13 more episodes of Christina On the Coast. Christina Anstead hosts the docu-series. The new season will spotlight Anstead’s designs and her family time, including time with husband Ant and their baby.

The new episodes roll early in 2020.

“HGTV knew Christina on the Coast would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally. We’ve seen her continue to gain popularity with our audience, so we couldn’t be more excited about the performance of the series. In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.”

The show premiered May 23.

Anstead was Christina El Moussa when she hosted Flip or Flop.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.