HGTV Orders More ‘Bargain Mansions’

HGTV has ordered six more episodes of Bargain Mansions, which are set to begin premiering in November. The show is in season three and is averaging 17.6 million total viewers, according to HGTV.

Set in Kansas City, Tamara Day stars in Bargain Mansions. The show is about the mother of four, expert designer and restoration enthusiast who buys dilapidated mansions and turns them into uniquely desirable homes.

During every renovation, Day works alongside her father and mentor, Ward Schraeder, to ensure the homes’ historic features and unique architecture remain intact while also modernizing layouts, updating fixtures and adding amenities.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.