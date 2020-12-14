‘HGTV Obsessed’ Podcast Premieres Dec. 17

HGTV is getting a superfan podcast, as “HGTV Obsessed” launches Dec. 17. Mike and Kat Stickler of TikTok, host the podcast, and “will dive deep into all things HGTV,” said the network.

The episodes will feature exclusive interviews with the network’s home renovation superstars, episode recaps, listener questions, lifestyle and design tips and games. The podcast can be found at Apple, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts, among other platforms.

“This new platform for HGTV will give millions of fans another exciting way to connect with our unrivaled content in the home space,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Our collaboration with social media sensations Mike and Kat is an absolute win, and their signature candid honesty and humorous perspectives that shot them to nearly instant fame is sure to turn HGTV Obsessed into a ‘must-listen’ podcast. Dec. 17 can’t get here fast enough.”

The first episode of HGTV Obsessed offers an interview with Albie Mushaney, real estate agent, renowned strongman and Santa impersonator, and star of You’ll be Home for Christmas, which is on Dec. 18. HGTV design expert David Bromstad, star of My Lottery Dream Home, will give advice on Christmas decorations.

HGTV is part of Discovery, Inc.