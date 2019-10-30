HGTV Once Again Gives ‘Rock the Block’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 27).

On the strength of 255.8 million TV ad impressions (down from 335.7 million last time), HGTV’s Rock the Block is the most-promoted show for the third week in a row.

One other cable network, TBS, makes our ranking with a promo for The Misery Index, but the rest of the top five is owned by two traditional broadcasters: CBS, which promotes Evil and All Rise, and Fox, which gives a boost to Prodigal Son.

Notably, the Evil promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (122) in our ranking, getting 22% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).