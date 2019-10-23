HGTV Again Gives ‘Rock the Block’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 20).

On the strength of 335.7 million TV ad impressions (up from 245.9 million last time), HGTV’s Rock the Block is the most-promoted show in our ranking for the second week in a row.

Cable networks have the edge in our top five, with HGTV joined by USA, which promotes Treadstone in second place, and TBS, which hypes The Misery Index in fourth. Rounding out the ranking: Fox gives Prodigal Son some love in third and its Big Noon Kickoff Saturday pre-game show (and the college football game that follows) a boost in fifth.

Notably, the Rock the Block promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (124) in our ranking, getting 24% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).