HGTV Gives ‘Rock the Block’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 13).

On the strength of 245.9 million TV ad impressions, HGTV’s Rock the Block is the most-promoted show in our ranking.

Our previous chart-topper, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown, slips to fifth, with the network also grabbing second place to hype The Masked Singer (up from No. 4 last time). Rounding things out: promos for CBS’s Evil in third and TBS’s The Misery Index in fourth.

Notably, the Rock the Block promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (147) in our ranking, getting 47% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).