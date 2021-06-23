HGTV Gives 'Renovation Island' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the 7-day period through June 20.

On the strength of 246.3 million TV ad impressions, an HGTV spot for Renovation Island takes first place. The network also grabs fifth place to promote Celebrity IOU.

Meanwhile, Food Network serves up a taste of BBQ Brawl in third and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries hypes To Catch a Spy in fourth.

ABC, the sole traditional broadcaster in our ranking, grabs second place to hype Holey Moley.

Notably, the BBQ Brawl spot has this week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (111), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Renovation Island, HGTV

Impressions: 246,295,135

Interruption Rate: 1.10%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $768,303

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

2) Holey Moley, ABC

Impressions: 210,005,686

Interruption Rate: 2.17%

Attention Index: 74 (26% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $906,493

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $277,497

3) BBQ Brawl, Food Network

Impressions: 183,122,947

Interruption Rate: 1.25%

Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $616,281

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) To Catch a Spy, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Impressions: 183,063,595

Interruption Rate: 4.24%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $979,442

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 174,022,907

Interruption Rate: 1.28%

Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $568,994

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $174,716

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).