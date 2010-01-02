HGTV, Food Network Still Dark on Cablevision

On the third day of 2010, HGTV and Food Network remained off of Cablevision's programming menu.

The

parties, whose contract expired at midnight on Dec. 31, have not

negotiated since Thursday, when the renewal talks failed over license

fee differences.

SNL Kagan data put Food's average monthly license fee at about 9 cents, while estimating HGTV's at around 12 cents. Scripps said it was receiving less than a quarter for both networks

from Cablevision. Published reports indicate that the networks' parent,

Scripps Networks Interactive, could be looking to treble those rates.

Scripps

began running crawls on the two networks around 4 p.m. on Dec. 31

alerting viewers that there might be a disruption in service.



