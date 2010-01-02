HGTV, Food Network Still Dark on Cablevision
On the third day of 2010, HGTV and Food Network remained off of Cablevision's programming menu.
The
parties, whose contract expired at midnight on Dec. 31, have not
negotiated since Thursday, when the renewal talks failed over license
fee differences.
SNL Kagan data put Food's average monthly license fee at about 9 cents, while estimating HGTV's at around 12 cents. Scripps said it was receiving less than a quarter for both networks
from Cablevision. Published reports indicate that the networks' parent,
Scripps Networks Interactive, could be looking to treble those rates.
Scripps
began running crawls on the two networks around 4 p.m. on Dec. 31
alerting viewers that there might be a disruption in service.
Click here for the full article on Multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.