HGTV Extends Deal with Scott Brothers

HGTV has extended its multi-year deal with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott through 2022. The pair host Property Brothers, Property Brothers: Forever Home and Brother vs. Brother. They are executive producers at Scott Brothers Entertainment.

“Drew and Jonathan are multi-talented HGTV stars and producers who deliver innovative and impactful content across all our platforms—linear and digital,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “They are great collaborators, full of fun ideas and our audience and advertisers love them. It’s why we’ve ordered 40 more episodes of Property Brothers: Forever Home and six new episodes of Brother vs. Brother and why we have several new projects in development with them.”

The Scott brothers launch a lifestyle magazine called Reveal next month.

“HGTV is a great partner that’s very open to exploring new content development approaches and has a collaborative, dynamic creative process,” said Drew.

Added Jonathan, “Our relationship with HGTV is special because of our many successes together, and we want to keep that going for a long time to come.”