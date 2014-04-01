HGTV, DIY Unveil New Series

HGTV and DIY Network announced plans Tuesday to unveil 31 new series—including home renovation shows featuring celebrities Jennie Garth, Daryl Hall and William Shatner.

Among the new series planned for HGTV are The Jennie Garth Project, in which the 90210 actress renovates a house in the Hollywood Hills; renovation competition Flipping the Block; Flip it Forward, a renovation show staring competing brothers; Fixer Upper, a docu-series about a husband-and-wife renovation team; and My Big Family Renovation, in which an Austin, Texas, based writer and her husband move with their five children into a home in need of a major remodel.

The new series on DIY include The Shatner Project, in which Star Trek star William Shatner remodels his home; Daryl’s Restoration Over-Hall, in which Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall restores an 18thcentury Connecticut home; Sledgehammer, in which a contractor helps families wreck and remodel their homes. First Time Flippers, featuring people who have never renovated properties before taking on big projects; Family Under Construction: Hawaii, which will feature a family of five going through a home renovation; and Disaster Decks, about outdoor renovations. Interactive show Blog Cabin will offer people a chance to win a home in Winter Haven, Fla.

HGTV and DIY Network will plan more than 1,200 hours of original programming this year. In addition to the new series, the two networks will return 54 series, and have 22 pilots in production.