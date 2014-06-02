HGTV, DIY Order 10 New Series

Scripps Networks’ HGTV and DIY Network announced Monday that they have greenlit 10 news series.

HGTV has ordered home-renovation series My Flipping Family from 44 Blue Productions, as well as house-hunting series Island Life from Left/Right, Inc. and Lakefront Bargain Hunt from Magilla Entertainment.

DIY Network has greenlit Magnetic Productions’ renovation shows American Rehab: Buffalo and American Rehab: Detroit, as well as custom design and makeover series Pool Kings (Pie Town Productions), The Expandables (Tricon Films & Television), Barnwood Builders (Silent Crow), Mega Decks (Orion Entertainment) and Custom Built (Architect Films, Inc.).

No premiere dates have been announced.