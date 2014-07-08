HGTV, DIY Greenlight Five Series

Scripps Networks’ HGTV and DIY Network announced Tuesday they have greenlit five new real estate and home renovation series.

HGTV has ordered Crowded House (Stander Productions), Tiny House Builders (wt) (Gurney Productions), Half Price Paradise (Scott Brothers Entertainment) and Colonial Rehab (wt) (Magnetic Productions), while DIY Network ordered Amish RENOgades (Juma Entertainment).

No premiere dates have been announced.