HGTV Adds Two 'House Hunters' Spinoffs

In addition to the new HGTV series already revealed to B&C,

the Scripps-owned network on Tuesday announced an additional three series that

join its programming slate in 2012.

The first of the previously unannounced series is Buying and Selling (working title), a

spinoff of the net's Property Brothers,

which has Jonathan Scott readying a family's home for a sale while brother Drew

hunts down their next property. The series will premiere in September 2012.

HGTV also has two spinoffs of its popular House Hunters franchise, House Hunters: Where Are They Now? and Living Abroad. Where

Are They Now, which premieres in October, checks in on memorable House Hunters families to see what

happened after they found their new place. Living

Abroad, whose debut date is to be determined, picks up where House Hunters International leaves off,

looking at what it takes for Americans to adjust to life in another country.

Other previously announced new series are Mom Caves, Design Star All Stars, Scoring

the Deal and Million Dollar Rooms.

Additional series will be announced at Scripps' upfront presentation.