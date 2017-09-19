HGTV Adds 'Flip or Flop Paradise' to Calendar

HGTVis expanding theFlip or Flophome renovation and sale franchise again withFlip or Flop Paradise, scheduled for next April.



The eight-episode series follows real estate investors and expert flippers David and Chenoa Rivera as they renovate rundown homes in the charming small town of Paradise, Calif., according to the Scripps Networks (soon to bepart of Discovery Communications) outlet.



“Paradise has tons of older homes that need a lot a love,” Chenoa Rivera said in a release. “It’s a popular vacation spot that’s filled with outdated cabins, vacation rentals and bungalows that can be transformed into the perfect place to raise a family.”



