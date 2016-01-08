HGTV Adds 'Five Day Flip' on Feb. 4

HGTV said it is adding another new show to its stable of home renovation and flipping series – Five Day Flip, hosted by expert renovator Cherie Barber. In the show, which debuts on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m. ET/PT, she will spot outdated homes that need cosmetic improvement, clean them up and then flip the newly polished property in five days, HGTV said.

“For me, it’s all about those budget-friendly projects that create a huge transformation,” Barber said in a release. “My specialty is transforming a dated property into the most beautiful home on the block without wasting time or money.”

The network said that, during the series, Barber and her team will "remodel homes from top to bottom with quick and high-impact improvements, such as updated kitchen backsplashes, modern mudrooms and fresh wall finishes. To keep things moving, Cherie will salvage as much as possible from the old house, such as original hardwood floors, vintage trim and lighting fixtures. She also will dedicate time to add fresh curb appeal, since it’s the first thing noticed by potential buyers. With a short amount of time to flip and stage the home, Cherie and her team work around the clock in hopes that buyers love her high-impact changes."

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.