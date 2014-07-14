HFPA, dcp Resolve Litigation Over Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp) have resolved their litigation over the rights to produce the Golden Globes Awards show.

After more than four years of litigation and interim agreements, they announced Monday that they have reached a settlement.

“We regret that the relationship between dick clark productions and the HFPA deteriorated to the point that litigation ensued, but our focus now is on the future," said dcp chairman Peter Guber and CEO Allen Shapiro.

“We also look forward to a successful and amicable relationship, ensuring that the Golden Globe Awards will remain Hollywood's celebration of the year,” said HFPA president Theo Kingma.

The Golden Globes’ ratings have been on the upswing in recent years. This year’s broadcast drew its best rating in seven years, a 6.5 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, up 2% from the previous year. It also attracted 20.9 million total viewers, a 6% bump from 2013. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts for the third consecutive year for the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, set to air on Jan. 11, 2015 on NBC.