Hey, Hey They Were the Monkees
BIO Channel has teed up two new specials on the life and antics of The Monkees and late band member Davy Jones, who died Wednesday.
BIO Remembers: Davy Jones will air at 9 p.m. Friday, March 2, bracketed by the premiere of Biography: The Monkees at 8 p.m. and a re-airing of the show at 10.
Biography: The Monkees will tell the TV-created band's story through its impact on others, while the Jones bio will profile his life and career.
