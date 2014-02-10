Hesling Named Shed Media US Programming Chief

Shed Media US has named John Hesling senior VP, programming, the production company announced Monday. Hesling will oversee programming for the company, and will report to Shed Media US general manager Pam Healey.

Hesling most recently served as executive producer of History Channel’s Top Gear for BBC Worldwide Productions Los Angeles. He had previously been senior VP, programming, for BBC Worldwide Los Angeles.

“Shed Media aims to continue to build on its strong presence in unscripted with formats and character-driven programming for both broadcast and cable. John brings an incredible wealth of experience as both a showrunner and an executive, and has the respect of the creative community,” Healey said. “His masterful abilities as a storyteller across a variety of genres—from entertainment to male-skewing programming—have allowed him to successfully adapt many international formats here in the U.S. John’s skills and relationships perfectly complement the talented team here at Shed, and I am so excited to be working with him.”

Prior to joining the BBC in 1999, Hesling worked as an independent writer, producer, editor and researcher.

Shed Media US is the American production arm of U.K.-based Shed Media Group, which is majority-owned by Warner Bros. Television Group.