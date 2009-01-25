Heroes Wins SAG For Stunts

The stunt team for NBC drama Heroes took home the Screen Actors Guild award for television.

The two-dozen stunt men and women were accorded Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Show.

The stunt team for Dark Knight won in the theatrical category.

The announcement came in advance of tonight's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, announced by Screen Actors Guild President Alan Rosenberg and Screen Actors Guild Awards Committee Chair JoBeth Williams.