Heroes Saves the Day for Peacock

NBC won Monday night on the strength of Deal or No Deal and Heroes, which was the highest-rated show of the night in the key 18-49 demo with a 5.7 rating/13 share in the 9-10 time slot. Deal earned a 5.2/14 from 8-9. But the news wasn't all good for NBC. Studio 60 came in last in the 10-11 slot with a 3.1/8, easily beaten by CBS' CSI: Miami and ABC's What About Brian (3.5/9). And while Brian actually went up by the half-hour (from a 3.5 to a 3.6), Studio 60 went down (from a 3.4 to a 2.9). NBC got a 4.7/12 overall.

CBS was next with a 4.5/11 for its lineup of comedies and CSI.

ABC came in at No. 3 with a 3.6/9. Its strongest showing was from The Bachelor: Rome, which earned a 3.7/9 from 9-10.

Fox had a fourth-place finish with a 1.5/4 for a double-shot of House Reruns.

And The CW earned a 1.3/3 for its comedy lineup (Girlfriends was the highest-rated with a 1.5/3).