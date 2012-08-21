Hernandez Named Senior VP of Alternative Development for Universal Television

NBC has named Fernando J. Hernandez to the newly-created position of senior VP, alternative development for Universal Television.

Hernandez will be responsible for all Universal Television reality productions. Hernandez had most recently served as executive VP of development and production for Ryan Seacrest Productions.

"Fernando is a savvy and outstanding development and production executive who has delivered many hit shows while at Ryan Seacrest Productions, and he also has an invaluable working knowledge of the business as a producer and director," said Meredith Ahr, executive VP, alternative programming, NBC Entertainment. "He is a talented addition to our team and we can't wait to start working with him."