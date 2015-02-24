Herjavec, LaBelle Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 20

ABC kept with tradition and announced the cast of Dancing with the Stars’ twentieth season on Good Morning America Tuesday.

The net’s Shark Tank judge Robert Herjavec, recent American Horror Storyguest star Patti LaBelle, Three’s Company alum Suzanne Somers, and Glee actor Riker Lynch are set to compete for the Mirrorball.

Joining them will be Olympian Nastia Liukin, veteran Noah Galloway, football player Michael Sam, Hunger Games actress Willow Shields, LMFAO rapper Redfoo, actress Rumer Willis and model Charlotte McKinney.

A to-be-announced 12th celebrity will be paired with defending champion Witney Carson.

The 10th anniversary season begins Monday, March 16 at 8 p.m.,moving intoThe Bachelor’s slot. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will return for hosting duties.