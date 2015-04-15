HereIsTV.Com Back After Hack Attack

HereIsTV.com, the ad-based, curated daily TV recommendation service, went back online Wednesday after cleaning up a hack that was directing some site visitors to a porn site earlier in the week.

“We’ve solved our hacking problem, we’re back better than ever and here are our TV show recommendations for tonight, Wednesday, April 15, 2015 (take that, you dastardly hacking scoundrels!),” the company told registered users in an email distributed Wednesday afternoon.

When it became aware of the hack, the company shut down its website Monday and recommended that users avoid clicking on links in its newsletters and alerts sent via Facebook. HereIsTV continued to distribute its daily TV recommendations via email in text-only format that did not link users to the HereIsTV website.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.