HereIsTV.com Hacked, Site Shut Down Temporarily

HereIsTV.com, an ad-based, curated daily TV show and movie recommendation service, has shut down its website temporarily amid a hacking that redirected visitors to a porn site, the company told registered users in an email distributed Monday.

“We recommend that you DO NOT CLICK on any links in the HereIsTV newsletters that you have received from us until this is resolved,” the company told users while also recommending that they do not click on notices coming way of Facebook that attempt to steer them to visit the HereIsTV site on mobile devices.

“We have taken down the site until this can be fixed and will send you another email letting you know when the site and newsletters are working again,” the company said. “We apologize for any inconvenience or other trouble that this might have caused you.”

