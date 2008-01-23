here! TV Wraps Production on Two More Mysteries

Gay network here! TV wrapped production on two more Donald Strachey mysteries, which brings the series to four.

The newest installments in the franchise, about a gay detective in Albany, N.Y., are Ice Blues and On the Other Hand, Death. They are expected to hit the small screen in 2008.

Featured in the new installments, in addition to Chad Allen reprising his role as Strachey, are Sherry Miller (Queer as Folk) in Ice Blue and Margot Kidder (Superman) in On the Other Hand, Death.

here! is available on most cable systems as either a 24/7 premium service or a video-on-demand or subscription-VOD offering.