Here Come The ‘Bridezillas’ Again After Four-Year Hiatus

Look out. The Bridezillas are coming back to TV.

WE tv says it is rebooting its getting-ready-for-the-wedding reality show.

The new version of Bridezillas is returning in 2018 with 10 new episodes. Casting is currently underway across the country looking for women that might be a bit tightly wound as they prepare to make their walk down the aisle a memorable occasion.

Bridezillas became a household word during the show's original run on WE tv from June of 2004 through October 2013. The reality show help spawn an entire genre of wedding planning series. The show started on Cablevision Systems’ MetroTV channel in New York.

Bridezillas also helped propel an entire genre built around wedding preparations, including WE tv’s own Marriage Boot Camp.

“From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of pop-culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last Bridezilla, we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv.”

WE tv says each episode of the new show will follow two “hilariously unhinged brides” on their trip to the altar. Viewers will get to know the brides and their grooms and their families. Tempers will flare, patience will be tested and meltdowns will be memorialized in pursuit of the perfect wedding, the network says.

Bridezillas is executive produced by Laura Halperin. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell and Angela Molloy.