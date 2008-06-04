Herbst to Head CBS College Sports Network

CBS College Sports Network named Steve Herbst executive vice president and general manager, overseeing day-to-day operations of the network.

Herbst is replacing Tony Petitti, who left the company to head up Major League Baseball’s new network.

Herbst had been with the National Basketball Association, where he served as senior VP and GM of NBA TV.

“Steve is the perfect executive to continue the tremendous momentum at CBS College Sports Network,” said Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, in a statement. “His leadership and experience in the cable and sports-television industry will move CBS College Sports Network to a new level as we continue to grow the network as an asset across all CBS businesses.” (To watch a video Q&A with McManus at last month’s The Cable Show '08, click here.)

CBS College Sports Network, formerly CSTV, was acquired by CBS in January and rebranded with the CBS name in March.