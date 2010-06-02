Herb Scannell to Head BBC Worldwide America

Related: Garth Ancier Leaving BBC Worldwide America

Former Viacom executive Herb Scannell will succeed Garth Ancier as president of BBC Worldwide America, overseeing the company's U.S. operations, effective immediately, BBC Worldwide said.

The former Nickelodeon Networks president and MTV Networks vice chairman most recently was CEO of Next New Networks, a digital media company he co-founded in 2006.

Scannell is tasked now with growing the BBC brand and the business across all divisions in the United States, the BBC's largest market outside the United Kingdom. He will sit on BBC Worldwide's executive board.

His responsibilities in the U.S. include flagship cable channel BBC America (in 67 million homes) and BBC America HD; BBC Worldwide Productions; BBC.com; sales and distribution including digital syndication and motion gallery; Home Entertainment including audiobooks, and licensed consumer products. He will also oversee the exploitation of BBC Worldwide's Global Brands in America.

"Herb has a tremendous track record of success in developing and extending innovative brands across multiple platforms, which is precisely the experience needed to help build the next phase for BBC Worldwide in the U.S.," said BBC Worldwide CEO John Smith in a statement announcing the hire. "Our American businesses have delivered significant successes in recent years - not least record ratings for flagship shows Dancing With The Stars and Doctor Who in the past month - and we believe Herb is the right person to leverage this success and build a power brand for the BBC in the U.S."

Ancier stepped down as president of BBC Worldwide America on March 31 and continues as a BBC Worldwide America non-executive board member.