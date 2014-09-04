‘The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation’ Joins CBS Saturday Morning Block

CBS announced new series The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation will join the three-hour Saturday morning block “The CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!” The programming block will return for its second season Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.

CBS’ Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca will host the show, telling stories behind historic and future innovators.

“We are extremely proud of our Saturday Morning line-up and thrilled to add a fresh, new, inventive show to the mix of our family friendly weekend programming,” said Angelica McDaniel, senior VP, CBS Daytime. “In partnership with Litton and The Henry Ford, ‘Innovation Nation’ is the perfect complement to our strong schedule, sharing the same mission to inspire and educate young people and their families.”

Rocca began his career in TV as a writer and producer for the PBS series Wishbone and spent four seasons as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

“The CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!” lineup is targeted to 13-16 year olds and includes series Lucky Dog, Dr. Chris Pet Vet, Recipe Rehab, All in with Laila Ali, and Game Changers with Kevin Frazier.