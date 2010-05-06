Trending

'Hell's Kitchen' Returns to Fox For Season 7

Chef
Gordon Ramsay returns to Hell's Kitchen for season seven with 16 new
competitors when the show debuts June 1 on Fox.

The
aspiring restaurateurs, range in age from 24 to 44, and experience from a high
school cooking teacher to an executive chef. 
They will battle it out in culinary challenges which will require them
to create signature dishes, blind taste tests, and run a successful dinner
service.

Each
episode's losing team will have to face the wrath of Ramsay, who eliminates one
chef from the losing team per episode.