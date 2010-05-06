'Hell's Kitchen' Returns to Fox For Season 7

Chef

Gordon Ramsay returns to Hell's Kitchen for season seven with 16 new

competitors when the show debuts June 1 on Fox.

The

aspiring restaurateurs, range in age from 24 to 44, and experience from a high

school cooking teacher to an executive chef.

They will battle it out in culinary challenges which will require them

to create signature dishes, blind taste tests, and run a successful dinner

service.

Each

episode's losing team will have to face the wrath of Ramsay, who eliminates one

chef from the losing team per episode.