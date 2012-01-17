'Hell on Wheels' Season Finale Garners 3.8M Viewers
AMC's Hell on
Wheels wrapped up its first season on Jan. 15 to a total 2.8 million
viewers in its 10 p.m. premiere, and added another million viewers with its
encore at 11 p.m. to total 3.8 million.
The gritty Western drama, which was renewed for a secondseason last month,
ended down from the 4.4 million viewers that tuned in for the show's November premiere. The series
has averaged 3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the A18-49 demo, standing
as AMC's second highest-rated series, behind only The Walking Dead.
"The writers, producers, cast and crew of Hell on
Wheels have created a multi-layered and complex period drama. It delivers on
its Western origins, but adds another level of storytelling that is really
about how this nation came to be what it is today. We congratulate our partners
and the incredible creative team on ending a terrific season with such
momentum. Work on the railroad continues with season two returning to AMC in
the fall," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.