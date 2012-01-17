'Hell on Wheels' Season Finale Garners 3.8M Viewers

AMC's Hell on

Wheels wrapped up its first season on Jan. 15 to a total 2.8 million

viewers in its 10 p.m. premiere, and added another million viewers with its

encore at 11 p.m. to total 3.8 million.

The gritty Western drama, which was renewed for a secondseason last month,

ended down from the 4.4 million viewers that tuned in for the show's November premiere. The series

has averaged 3 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the A18-49 demo, standing

as AMC's second highest-rated series, behind only The Walking Dead.

"The writers, producers, cast and crew of Hell on

Wheels have created a multi-layered and complex period drama. It delivers on

its Western origins, but adds another level of storytelling that is really

about how this nation came to be what it is today. We congratulate our partners

and the incredible creative team on ending a terrific season with such

momentum. Work on the railroad continues with season two returning to AMC in

the fall," said Charlie Collier, president of AMC.