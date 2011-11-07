'Hell on Wheels' Pulls AMC's Second-Best Debut

The series premiere of AMC western Hell on Wheels drew 4.4 million total viewers Sunday night, the second-best series debut for the network behind ratings monster The Walking Dead, which attracted 7.3 million viewers for its season two premiere.

The drama delivered 2.4 million viewers in the key adults 18-49 demo, 2.3 million adults 25-54 and a 3.1 household rating.

Hell on Wheels is set in Reconstruction-era America and follows a former Confederate soldier out to get revenge against the backdrop of the building of the first transcontinental railroad.