Helbig, Hart to Host Streamy Awards

Comedians Grace Helbig and Hannah Hart will host the 2014 Streamy Awards, celebrating YouTube and online video.

Helbig recently announced a pilot for E! Both women have over a million subscribers on YouTube.

The awards show will take place at the Beverly Hilton Sunday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available to live stream at Streamys.org.

“Grace and Hannah are two talents that truly embody the hard work and success of today’s digital age," said executive producer Assaf Blecher. "There is no better team to co-host the show, and we couldn’t be more excited to watch their comedic talents collide.”

The Streamy Awards are produced by dick clark productions and Tubefilter.