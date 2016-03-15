Heaton Named Political Ad Head at Katz

Katz Television Group named Trevor Heaton as senior VP of political sales.

Heaton, a 15-year veteran at the rep firm who had been VP of political sales, will oversee the political segment across Katz divisions and regions, focusing on pitching local broadcast's unique capabilities to key decision makers and consultants.

He also will work closely with Katz partners to grow and further develop their political revenue-generating efforts.

“This new position underlines Katz Television Group’s continued commitment to provide advertisers with the highest level of focus and expertise in the political category,” said Leo MacCourtney, president of Katz Television Group. “With over 15 years in the industry and an extensive political background, Trevor will help us showcase the power and effectiveness local spot television has in reaching and engaging voters.”

Heaton will be based in Washington, D.C.